Chinese courts conclude 11 pct more cases annually since 2013
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's courts at various levels saw numbers of concluded cases grow at an annual average of 11 percent over the last 10 years, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC).
Statistics from the SPC show that from Jan. 1, 2013, to Nov. 30, 2022, the SPC accepted 227,000 cases and concluded 220,000, respectively 2.31 times and 2.27 times more than in the 10 years prior.
In the same period, local and special courts accepted 231 million cases, and concluded and enforced 226 million cases, respectively 1.34 times and 1.31 times more than in the 10 years before.
Over the past decade, Chinese courts have put more emphasis on the handling of cases in relevant fields to promote the people's sense of security, intellectual property protection, green development and anti-corruption, according to the SPC.
