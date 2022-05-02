China's top legal departments urge abduction suspects to surrender

Xinhua) 11:44, May 02, 2022

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Three of China's top legal departments have jointly issued a circular urging all suspects involved in the abduction of women and children to surrender themselves to the authorities.

The circular, jointly issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security, ordered the suspects involved in such criminal activities to turn themselves in before June 30.

Suspects who comply with the order and confess their misdeeds truthfully will be given lenient punishment in accordance with the law, the circular noted.

It added that those who refuse to cease their illegal activities will face severe punishment when apprehended.

In the meantime, people who obstruct the discovery, identification and rescue of abduction victims, as well as those who provide false documents to cover up the victims' true identities, will be held legally responsible as well, according to the circular.

