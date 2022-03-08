Home>>
China enhances judicial openness: SPC report
(Xinhua) 13:09, March 08, 2022
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China has made efforts to enhance judicial openness through livestreaming court trials and publishing written judgments, according to a work report of the country's top court Tuesday.
Chinese livestreaming court trials have registered 45.6 billion views in 2021, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC) report submitted to the ongoing session of the national legislature for review.
According to the report, a total of 130 million written judgments were made available to the public online in 2021.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China imposes strict punishment on corruption-related crimes: SPC report
- 739 Chinese courts provide 24-hour litigation services: SPC report
- China is one of world's safest countries: SPC report
- China accelerates legislation to support healthy development of capital: report
- China's national legislature starts 2nd plenary meeting of annual session
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.