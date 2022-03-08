China enhances judicial openness: SPC report

Xinhua) 13:09, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China has made efforts to enhance judicial openness through livestreaming court trials and publishing written judgments, according to a work report of the country's top court Tuesday.

Chinese livestreaming court trials have registered 45.6 billion views in 2021, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC) report submitted to the ongoing session of the national legislature for review.

According to the report, a total of 130 million written judgments were made available to the public online in 2021.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)