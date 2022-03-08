China accelerates legislation to support healthy development of capital: report

March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China accelerated legislation in 2021 to support and guide the healthy development of capital, according to a work report of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's top legislature.

Last year, the NPC Standing Committee conducted an initial review of draft amendments to the Anti-Monopoly Law, and drafted a law on futures and derivatives and reviewed it twice, said the work report submitted Tuesday to the fifth session of the 13th NPC for review.

