China's national legislature starts 2nd plenary meeting of annual session
The second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, started its second plenary meeting Tuesday.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered a work report of the NPC Standing Committee to the meeting.
