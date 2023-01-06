50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Chinese market expert Heidi Dugan

People's Daily Online) 15:06, January 06, 2023

Heidi Dugan is an Australian presenter, entrepreneur and Chinese consumer expert who lives in Shanghai. 23 years ago, when the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) opened an International Trade course at the former Wuhan Iron and Steel University (currently Wuhan University of Science and Technology), she decided to experience a new life in China with the encouragement of her family. Going from a young actress in Queensland to a commercial strategy consultant and TV celebrity in China, Dugan always felt her decision to move to China was an outstanding one. Her various experiences in China have deepened understanding of Chinese people, and her career has promoted business cooperation between Australia and China. She frankly admits that she has a more profound knowledge of Chinese culture than of Australian culture.

