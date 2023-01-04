50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Australian expert on China David Goodman

People's Daily Online) 13:18, January 04, 2023

David Goodman is a noted Australian expert on China who has been encouraging and promoting exchanges and interactions between students from China and Australia. He is the Director of the China Studies Centre at the University of Sydney. He has taught at various universities in China, Australia, and the U.K., and he was involved in the establishment of the Department of China Studies at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University. Proficient in Chinese, he has been studying China since the 1960s and has witnessed the changes from the 1970s to the present. Goodman suggested that encouraging students from the two countries to have more exchanges can help both sides to better understand each other, which in turn is more conducive to the advancement of the relationship between the two countries.

