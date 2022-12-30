50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Sydney Tour Guide Justin Steele's China Story

People's Daily Online) 16:35, December 30, 2022

Justin Steele, a tour guide, comes from Australia and can speak fluent Chinese. Exposed to Chinese culture at an early age, Justin went to college in China, travelled around the country, enjoyed local cuisines and experienced local culture.

Because of his passion for Chinese culture and strength in learning languages, the young man now provides tourism services for visitors in Chinese. He wants to deepen Chinese tourists’ understanding of Australia, share stories about how Chinese here contribute to Australian communities, and also present the time-honored friendship between Australia and China to more people.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)