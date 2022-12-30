50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Scientific enlightenment tutor Dr. Chris Ferrie

Chris Ferrie, a professor of quantum physics at the University of Technology Sydney, is a father of four children. He is also a writer of over 100 books about science and technology for children, with sales of 4 million copies globally.

In the past few years, Chris established the “Dr Chris Steam Lab”, which he set up to share scientific knowledge with children in an entertaining way. The lab has been warmly received by kids in the U.S., Australia, China and other countries.

Today, his books and videos have reached more than five million children through multiple translated versions.

