Home>>
50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Scientific enlightenment tutor Dr. Chris Ferrie
(People's Daily Online) 16:53, December 30, 2022
Chris Ferrie, a professor of quantum physics at the University of Technology Sydney, is a father of four children. He is also a writer of over 100 books about science and technology for children, with sales of 4 million copies globally.
In the past few years, Chris established the “Dr Chris Steam Lab”, which he set up to share scientific knowledge with children in an entertaining way. The lab has been warmly received by kids in the U.S., Australia, China and other countries.
Today, his books and videos have reached more than five million children through multiple translated versions.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Australian Nobel prize winner's story with China starting with sugar cane
- Interview: Australia-China relationship will continue to grow, says former Lord Mayor of Melbourne
- China, Australia should build a better future
- Australian business group leader eyes deeper ties with China
- Full text of China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue Joint Outcomes Statement
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.