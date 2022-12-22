Full text of China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue Joint Outcomes Statement
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue Joint Outcomes Statement.
China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue Joint Outcomes Statement
December 21, 2022
The Sixth China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue was held in Beijing on December 21, 2022. China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, met to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of interest.
Fifty years on from the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two sides reiterated the importance of a stable, constructive relationship to both sides, the region and the world. They agreed to a relationship based on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and navigating differences, in keeping with our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The two sides agreed to maintain high-level engagement, and to commence or restart dialogue in areas including:
Bilateral relations
Trade and economic issues
Consular affairs
Climate change
Defence, and
Regional and international issues
They also agreed to support people-to-people exchanges, including the 1.5 Track High-Level Dialogue, the China-Australia CEO Roundtable and visits by bilateral business delegations.
