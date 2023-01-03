50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Australian economist Tim Harcourt

People's Daily Online) 13:29, January 03, 2023

Tim Harcourt is an industry professor and chief economist at the University of Technology Sydney, who is dedicated to the study of Australia's interaction with global economic markets, particularly Asian markets represented by China. In the past two years, he has also hosted the TV program "The Big Picture,” which focuses on the development of and cooperation opportunities in economy, scientific research, education and enterprises in China and Australia. Harcourt is a frequent visitor to China, and he has adopted two children from China, forming an inseparable bond with the country. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia, Harcourt expressed his expectations for the future development of China and the friendly exchanges between the two countries.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)