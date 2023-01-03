50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Australian economist Tim Harcourt
Tim Harcourt is an industry professor and chief economist at the University of Technology Sydney, who is dedicated to the study of Australia's interaction with global economic markets, particularly Asian markets represented by China. In the past two years, he has also hosted the TV program "The Big Picture,” which focuses on the development of and cooperation opportunities in economy, scientific research, education and enterprises in China and Australia. Harcourt is a frequent visitor to China, and he has adopted two children from China, forming an inseparable bond with the country. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia, Harcourt expressed his expectations for the future development of China and the friendly exchanges between the two countries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Australian businesses hope for better relations with China: FT
- 50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Scientific enlightenment tutor Dr. Chris Ferrie
- 50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Sydney Tour Guide Justin Steele's China Story
- Australian Nobel prize winner's story with China starting with sugar cane
- Interview: Australia-China relationship will continue to grow, says former Lord Mayor of Melbourne
- China, Australia should build a better future
- Australian business group leader eyes deeper ties with China
- Full text of China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue Joint Outcomes Statement
- Chinese, Australian FMs hold strategic dialogue
- 50 years of diplomatic relationship delivers significant benefits to Australia, China: Australian PM
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.