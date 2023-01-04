50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: 'Second Generation' Kenny Lau who loves China

People's Daily Online) 13:07, January 04, 2023

Kenny is a Chinese born in Australia. His parents are from Hong Kong and his great-grandfather is from Guangdong. Kenny has been very interested in the Chinese language since he was a child. Proficient in listening, reading, and writing in Chinese, he has also learned to play Chinese musical instruments. In his spare time, Kenny goes back to China to sightsee and experience the folk customs. Kenny said that he felt honored to witness the prosperity and development of the motherland.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)