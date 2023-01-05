Home>>
50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Australian TV producer Greg Grainger
(People's Daily Online) 16:16, January 05, 2023
Greg Grainger is an Australian host and TV producer who has reported the news in major UK and Australian radio and TV stations for 40 years. He is a winner of the Logie Awards, a prize in Australian journalism. His TV programs focus on folk cultures, wild animals and tourism, among other topics, in various regions of the world. In the 1980s, Grainger went to China for his TV show, and was impressed by the huge number of bicycles on the streets of Guangzhou. He is one of the first news reporters to come to China after Australia and China established diplomatic relations. At the beginning of 2018, he produced programs on Chinese companies and tourism, witnessing the great changes that have taken place in China in the past 40 years.
