Chinese ambassador to South Africa's preface for new book of South African expert on China

January 03, 2023

I am pleased to hear that Mr. Paul Tembe, a renowned South African expert on China, is about to publish his new book Xi Jinping Thought Through South African Eyes. I extend my warm congratulations to him.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), General Secretary Xi Jinping, in the great practice of leading the Party and the people to respond to changes and open up new prospects by freeing the mind, maintaining the right political orientation and breaking new ground, has put forward a series of original and guiding ideas and viewpoints with characteristics of times. These ideas and viewpoints constitute Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which provides fundamental guidelines for realizing the Chinese dream of nation rejuvenation, and opens a window for the international community to better understand China. Mr. Tempe's new book explains his understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era from political, economic, social and cultural aspects, which could help South African readers to appreciate the historical background, profound connotation, theoretical depth and brilliant practice of this thought. Therefore the book is of great value for the academic community in South Africa. I think this book does a great job in analyzing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era from the following three perspectives.

Firstly, a party who cares about the people. Since its birth, the Communist Party of China has made it its original mission to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping, adhering to the Marxist materialist conception of history, has repeatedly stressed that the Party has in the people its roots, its lifeblood, and its source of strength. He emphasized that the people are the greatest strength and deepest foundation of our Party in power. In his new book, Mr. Tempe discussed “people-centered approach”, “whole-process people's democracy”, “poverty eradication”, “anti-corruption campaign” and “COVID-19 response”. These topics represent vivid examples of how the Party always care deeply about the people.

As socialism with Chinese characteristics enters a new era, the Party Central Committee, with General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core, has united and led the people of all ethnic groups across the country to pioneer and innovate, to work hard and to continuously realize the people's aspiration for a better life. China's GDP per capita has increased from $23 USD in 1949 to more than $12,000 USD in 2021, and average life expectancy has been extended from 35 to 77 years. Over the past four decades, China has lifted 770 million people out of poverty in rural areas, achieving the poverty reduction target set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule. After the outbreak of COVID-19, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has put people’s health and life first and spared no effort to protect every life. A Harvard University survey in 2020 shows that the Chinese people's satisfaction with the CPC exceeds 90%.

Secondly, a leader who keeps the world in mind. Great times call for grand strategy, and grand strategy calls for great vision. Bearing in mind the well-being of all mankind, and with a keen appreciation of the future of mankind and the trend of the times, General Secretary Xi Jinping has offered an answer to the fundamental question of where the world is heading to, thus contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to global challenges, and demonstrating China’s great sense of responsibilities as a major country in the world.

Faced with an international situation characterized by a swirling combination of changes and instability, General Secretary Xi Jinping has proposed a new type of international relations featuring win-win cooperation, and the Global Security Initiative with a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept designed to uphold justice and maintain world peace. Seeing that the global economy has been struggling to recover and development issues have become increasingly marginalized in the international agenda in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic among other crises, General Secretary Xi Jinping has put forward the Global Development Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative, and led China to actively participate in multilateral financial mechanisms such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the New Development Bank (NDB) and the Silk Road Fund, offering guiding principles and strategies for global development cooperation. Only when the torch of peace is passed on from generation to generation and the driving force of development continues to grow, can we move forward towards building a community with a shared future for mankind and form the greatest common ground for building a better world.

Thirdly, a nation that values friendship. Our world today is overshadowed by the dark clouds of Cold War mentality and power politics, and beset by constantly emerging traditional and non-traditional security threats. Some countries attempt to expand military alliances to seek absolute security, stoke bloc-based confrontation by coercing other countries into picking sides, and pursue unilateral dominance at the expense of others’ rights and interests. Following the philosophy that humanity is an indivisible security community, General Secretary Xi Jinping insists on friendly cooperation with other countries on the basis of the five principles of peaceful coexistence, and a global partnership network based on dialogue, non-confrontation and non-alliance. The comprehensive strategic partnership between China and South Africa is a vivid example of this.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited South Africa three times, uplifting the special “comradeship plus brotherhood” between China and South Africa to new heights. Under the personal guidance of the two heads of state, China-South Africa relations have achieved a major leap from partnership, strategic partnership to comprehensive strategic partnership. Political trust between the two countries has been consolidated, practical cooperation has been developed, people-to-people exchanges have become closer, and multilateral cooperation has been expanded. Since the start of this year (2022), President Xi Jinping and President Ramaphosa have conducted intensive interactions via multiple phone calls and letters, jointly attended a series of important BRICS meetings, and supported each other under the BRICS mechanism. China-South Africa relationship has become a fine model for China-Africa relations, South-South cooperation and cooperation among emerging market countries. In his book, Mr. Tempe also repeatedly highlighted the importance of China-South Africa friendship for the two peoples, and called for deepening cooperation between the two countries, which is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and conforms to the trend of the times.

This year (2022), both China and South Africa are poised for important political agenda, with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the 55th National Conference of the African National Congress of South Africa. China stands ready to further strengthen communication with South African political parties, share experience in governance, enhance strategic mutual trust, promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and open up new prospects for our comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contributions to world peace, development and progress.

The publication of Mr. Tempe's book could not have come at a better time. It will help promote mutual understanding between the two sides and contribute to enhancing political mutual trust, strengthening exchanges in governance and promoting mutual learning among civilizations.

Hereby, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Mr. Tempe for his hard work. I wish him even greater achievements in promoting people-to-people exchanges between China and South Africa!

By Chen Xiaodong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of South Africa

