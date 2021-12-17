Chinese community in S. Africa donates Christmas food, gifts to elders

Xinhua) 11:00, December 17, 2021

CAPE TOWN, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Some local elderly people Thursday received Christmas food and gifts donated by a group of Chinese businessmen who have undertaken such charitable activity for 10 consecutive years.

Since 2012, shareholders of the Cape Grand China wholesale mall have helped the Emmanuel Worship Center, a local church, prepare annual Christmas lunch and necessities for 100 elderly people over age 60.

In order to avoid mass gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the church last year decided to deliver lunch boxes, food packages and necessities instead of offering the annual gathering meal.

Jeremy Ali, a pastor responsible for the church's program, told Xinhua that the purpose of the program is to make a special and happy Christmas for the senior people, most of whom don't have children or whose children cannot look after them.

The program "is very important because you uplift somebody's spirit, making them feel better about themselves," said Ali.

Over the years, Cape Grand China and the Chinese community have sponsored different programs of the church, such as giving stationery to school children, and providing blankets and clothes for people in winter, Ali said.

"South Africa is our second home, we want to make contribution to local children and elderly persons, especially on Christmas, which is their most grand festival," said Shi Yumei, CEO of Cape Grand China.

