South Africa's Cape Town honors Chinese resident

Alderman Dan Plato (R), mayor of South Africa's Cape Town, delivers a Special Acknowledgement certificate to Hu Jianhua in Cape Town, South Africa, on Oct. 31, 2021. Cape Town on Sunday honored Chinese resident Hu Jianhua and acknowledged the role of the Chinese community in the fight against COVID-19. Alderman Dan Plato delivered the Special Acknowledgement certificate to Hu Jianhua, who has been living in Cape Town for about 30 years, to honor his "outstanding contribution as a humanitarian and economic developer" in the city. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

CAPE TOWN, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's legislative capital Cape Town on Sunday honored a Chinese resident and acknowledged the role of the Chinese community in the fight against COVID-19.

Alderman Dan Plato, mayor of Cape Town, delivered a Special Acknowledgement certificate to Hu Jianhua, who has been living in Cape Town for about 30 years, to honor his "outstanding contribution as a humanitarian and economic developer" in the city. Born in 1955 in east China's Shanghai, Hu does trade business, and is a well-known figure in the Chinese community in Cape Town.

Hu is a stalwart in building relationship between China and South Africa's Cape Town, Plato said in an interview with Xinhua shortly after delivering the certificate to Hu, adding that he applauded Hu's role in doing this.

This certificate is also for the entire Chinese community, which made donations including money and materials to help Cape Town and other municipalities across Western Cape Province to fight against the COVID-19, said the mayor.

"They don't just come and make money in Cape Town and South Africa. They give back. That is remarkable," he said. "Their contribution has done wonders in helping us to curb the COVID-19."

Plato also appreciated the Chinese Consulate-General in Cape Town for its contribution during the pandemic.

After receiving the certificate, Hu said this is a great honor for him, which also means he has more responsibility in the future. "I must work hard for Cape Town to make the city more beautiful," said Hu.

Over the years, Hu promotes the export of South African goods to China, including South African wines. Hu and his Chinese fellows actively gave back to Cape Town, including creating job opportunities, making donations to poor students and victims of natural disasters.

Hu also mobilized the Chinese community to jointly lend a hand to the local society.

