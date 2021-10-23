China-South Africa parliamentary exchange mechanism holds virtual meeting

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks at the virtual opening ceremony of the Fifth Session of the Regular Exchange Mechanism between the NPC and the National Assembly of South Africa at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will take the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation meeting as a chance and work with Africa to build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said on Friday.

Li made the remarks at the virtual opening ceremony of the Fifth Session of the Regular Exchange Mechanism between the NPC and the National Assembly of South Africa.

South Africa is welcomed to participate in the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, in order to achieve strong, green and healthy global development, he said.

The top Chinese legislator spoke highly of China-South Africa ties, saying the two countries have supported each other politically, and steadily promoted cooperation in various fields including trade, investment, science and technology.

The NPC is willing to work with the National Assembly of South Africa to make full use of the regular exchange mechanism platform and enhance cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries, Li said.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa, attended the meeting via video link and said South Africa stands ready to further develop the comprehensive strategic partnership of the two countries and strengthen cooperation in various sectors such as the epidemic control and economic and social development.

It is hoped that the legislative bodies of the two countries will continue to deepen cooperation and actively use the regular exchange mechanism to promote bilateral relations, Mapisa-Nqakula said.

