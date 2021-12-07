South African official eyes on Chinese market for brandy export

CAPE TOWN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The top agricultural official of South Africa's Western Cape Province, the main producing area of South African brandy, said the province is looking forward to new markets in China for its "world-class" brandy.

China has a large population, and many Chinese people like strong alcohol, including brandy, Provincial Minister of Agriculture Ivan Meyer, who is also Leader of Government Business in the Western Cape, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the awarding ceremony of a brandy competition in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

He said the Western Cape has established a relationship with the Chinese counterpart at the provincial level as well as the export relationship with China that has a long history.

"We are ready to enter into the market of China," said the official.

Meyer also said the province, which accounts for 53 percent of South Africa's agriculture exports, has already exported table grapes, citrus fruits and other agricultural products to China, and China has a "very critical" role in the agricultural aspect in Western Cape's economic recovery following the impact of COVID-19.

The competition, namely Brandy Innovation Challenge, called on brandy blending enthusiasts to create their own innovative brand and business plan in supporting economic recovery. The top three entrants received prize money at the ceremony and will be mentored by brandy industry stalwarts to launch their own brandy business.

The ceremony is held by the South African Brandy Foundation in partnership with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and took place at his official residence.

South African brandy is acknowledged to be one of the world's finest. It won 15 times the title of Worldwide Best Brandy at the International Wine and Spirits Competition in the past 20 years, according to the foundation.

