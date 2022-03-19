Home>>
China, South Africa support Russia-Ukraine peace talks
(Xinhua) 09:16, March 19, 2022
BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday that China and South Africa support Russia and Ukraine in keeping the momentum of peace talks and settling disputes through dialogue and negotiations.
Both sides agree that China and South Africa share a very close position on the Ukrainian issue, and that sovereign countries are entitled to independently decide on their own positions.
The two leaders made the remarks when exchanging views on the Ukraine situation during a phone conversation.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese embassy in South Africa holds online celebration to ring in the Chinese New Year
- Online seminar establishes groundwork for future China-South Africa education cooperation
- Chinese community in S. Africa donates Christmas food, gifts to elders
- South African official eyes on Chinese market for brandy export
- South Africa's Cape Town honors Chinese resident
- South Africa, China hold workshop on traditional medicine
- China-South Africa parliamentary exchange mechanism holds virtual meeting
- China-South Africa Investment and Trade Roundtable to deepen cooperation between two countries
- South African Final of 20th "Longyuan Mulilo Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students successfully held online
- A new world order
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.