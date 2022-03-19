China, South Africa support Russia-Ukraine peace talks

March 19, 2022

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday that China and South Africa support Russia and Ukraine in keeping the momentum of peace talks and settling disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

Both sides agree that China and South Africa share a very close position on the Ukrainian issue, and that sovereign countries are entitled to independently decide on their own positions.

The two leaders made the remarks when exchanging views on the Ukraine situation during a phone conversation.

