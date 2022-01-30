Chinese embassy in South Africa holds online celebration to ring in the Chinese New Year

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sends Chinese New Year greetings via video message to the Chinese community in South Africa and Chinese people living around the world. (Photo/Chinese embassy in South Africa)

“In the New Year, China and South Africa will follow the important common understandings between their heads of state,” said Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong in his warm greetings during an online celebration of the Chinese New Year entitled “Happy Chinese New Year” held by the Chinese Embassy of South Africa on Jan. 28.

Chen said that in 2021, China and South Africa together celebrated the CPC’s centenary. The leaders of the two countries interacted frequently and deepened mutual political trust. Bilateral practical cooperation was also steadily advanced.

Chen noted that as the two countries deliver on the outcomes of the FOCAC meeting, they will continue to deepen mutual trust, promote cooperation, pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, jointly safeguard multilateralism and international justice, and promote the building of a China-South Africa and China-Africa community with a shared future.

Chen noted that the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics were to begin very soon. An extraordinary and outstanding Winter Olympics that is both green and tech-savvy will be presented to the world. Athletes from countries all over the world will unleash their skill and passion in winters sports on this international stage, and demonstrate strength in solidarity and friendship for the world, according to the ambassador.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong sends Chinese New Year greetings. (Photo/Chinese embassy in South Africa)

In a pre-recorded message South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the People's Republic of China in the run-up to the New Year. “As we recover and rebuild in the wake of COVID-19, it is our wish that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and South Africa will lead to mutual economic growth, development and common prosperity, prosperity for ourselves, for our respective regions, and for the rest of the world,” he said.

This is the first time that the South African president has sent his Chinese New Year greetings via video message to the Chinese community in South Africa and Chinese people living around the world. He wished everyone well as people usher in the Year of the Tiger, an animal that symbolizes strength, bravery and independence.

“In the year ahead, our focus will be on ending the pandemic, alleviating poverty, reducing inequality and creating more jobs,” he stressed, adding that South Africa is grateful to the People's Republic of China for its support throughout the pandemic, and particularly for working to ensure that Africa has greater access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture of South Africa, extends greetings to the Chinese people. (Photo/Chinese embassy in South Africa)

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture of South Africa, extended warm festive greetings to the Chinese people in his speech. He said that the two countries share common interests in a number of areas, notably the promotion of people-to-people exchange mechanisms, economic development through trade and investment, as well as cultural exchange programs. He believes that the year 2022 will bring more opportunities for both countries as “we continue to work together toward the common objectives of strengthening our relations in many areas that we aspire towards.” As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is already at the doorstep, he hopes that this important event will continue to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

The online event was divided into three chapters: “Celebrating the Spring Festival Together,” “Embracing the Winter Olympics” and “Wishing for Good luck.” Participants reviewed the highlights and achievements of China-South Africa exchanges in 2021, and enjoyed wonderful cultural performances.

The online celebration (Photo/Chinese embassy in South Africa)

Nearly 1,000 representatives from the South African government, political parties, military, business community, think tanks, and media joined the celebration, as well as Chinese institutions, Chinese compatriots and students in South Africa. The live-streaming of the event was viewed by more than 150,000 people in China and South Africa.

