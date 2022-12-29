Home>>
Night economy in China’s Guangxi lights up streets once again
(People's Daily Online) 14:31, December 29, 2022
|People browse goods at a night market in Nanning city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Chen Yanyou)
With life and work returning to normal, hustle and bustle once again returned to a night market in Nanning city, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Dec. 27, 2022. Crowds of people browsed goods and tasted delicious snacks at the night market in the city’s Nongyuan road.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ancient town in Hunan launches nighttime activities to boost night economy
- E China's village integrates night economy with tourism industry to promote rural development
- Summertime night tourism driving economic recovery in China
- Night market boosts local economy in NW China's Ningxia
- China boosts its night-time economy through multiple shows of support at local level
- Night economy in Tianjin, N China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.