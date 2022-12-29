Night economy in China’s Guangxi lights up streets once again

People's Daily Online) 14:31, December 29, 2022

People browse goods at a night market in Nanning city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Chen Yanyou)

With life and work returning to normal, hustle and bustle once again returned to a night market in Nanning city, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Dec. 27, 2022. Crowds of people browsed goods and tasted delicious snacks at the night market in the city’s Nongyuan road.

