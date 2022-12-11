Ancient town in Hunan launches nighttime activities to boost night economy
People visit the Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
People visit the Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
A performance is staged in Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
People watch a firework show in Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows a view of the Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
People do live streaming while visiting the Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
