Ancient town in Hunan launches nighttime activities to boost night economy

Xinhua) 10:35, December 11, 2022

People visit the Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People visit the Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A performance is staged in Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People watch a firework show in Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows a view of the Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People do live streaming while visiting the Hongjiang ancient town in Huaihua, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 9, 2022. Hongjiang ancient town has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)