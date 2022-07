We Are China

Night market boosts local economy in NW China's Ningxia

17:03, July 11, 2022 By Zhong Wenxing ( People's Daily Online

Photo taken on July 8, 2022 shows a night market in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)