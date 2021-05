Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2021 shows a view of a block featuring food stalls in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Many streets and blocks in Wenzhou are bustling with people and lit up by lights with the coming of the May Day holiday. Since July, 2020, Wenzhou has been developing its night economy with an aim to establish 10 characteristic urban blocks by 2022, covering catering, culture, shopping, fitness, training and other fields. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)