China boosts its night-time economy through multiple shows of support at local level

People's Daily Online) 14:38, June 24, 2022

Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2021 shows a night view of an old street in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing has adopted various activities to promote night economy. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

As COVID-19 cases across China continue to decline, various localities in the country are working to boost the night-time economy.

The night-time economy refers to economic activities in the evening such as eating and drinking, entertainment, etc., and is usually regarded as an important barometer for a city's economic vitality.

According to a report issued by the Chinese tech giant Tencent and the Liaowang Institute, a public policy research center, 60 percent of all consumption took place during evenings and nighttime in 2019. Moreover, the turnover for some major shopping malls between the hours of 6 pm to 10 pm accounted for over half of their daily sales volume.

In recent days, local-level government officials have been seen in business districts during the evenings. Kong Xiaohong, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xuancheng Municipal Committee of central China’s Anhui Province and He Chunkuan, mayor of Xuancheng city, visited a local commercial street on the evening of June 19. Peng Dongguang, deputy secretary of the CPC Guilin Municipal Committee of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and his colleagues enjoyed traditional desserts and grilled mutton in Guilin city on June 15. Officials of central China’s Henan Province were also seen buying watermelons or clothes in local markets.

“Government officials’ support for the night-time economy proves to the public that the epidemic is under control, and people can feel free to engage in more economic activities,” said Chen Lifen, a researcher with the Development Research Center of the State Council.

Chen’s idea was echoed by Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce, who said that “officials’ support for the night-time economy sets a good example for the people, and will bolster their confidence.”

Besides, Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province has rolled out plans to boost the night-time economy through activities such as shopping, catering, sightseeing, cultural events, recreation and exercise activities. It will launch a series of spots or attractions for various night-time activities, and plans to organize over 100 promotional activities every year.

“Night time offers new opportunities for consumption,” Bai said. “Many countries see this period as a good chance to promote consumption. It is necessary to develop the night-time economy to provide more consumption opportunities, and make it a new driving force for economic growth.”

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)