Reality Check: Falsehoods in Western Countries' Perceptions of China

People's Daily Online) 09:02, December 29, 2022

In 2022, some countries spared no effort to fabricate rumors against China, promoting the "China threat" narrative, and smearing China's domestic and foreign policies. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokespersons used facts and figures to refute the falsehoods seen in Western countries' perceptions of China and exposed their malicious intentions.

People's Daily Online has picked 8 of the Foreign Ministry Spokespersons' remarks in the past year. Let's see how they squashed the rumors against China.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)