China highly appreciates Putin's positive remarks on bilateral ties: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:26, June 16, 2021

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that China highly appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's positive remarks on China-Russia relations, noting that China is full of confidence in the development of the bilateral ties.

Zhao made the remarks during a daily press briefing in response to a query on Putin's remarks in an interview with U.S. television network NBC. Putin said "we have developed a strategic partnership relationship between Russia and China that previously had not been achieved in the history of our nations, a high level of trust and cooperation in all areas: in politics, in the economy, in the area of technology...." He expressed support to China on issues related to Xinjiang and Taiwan and refuted attempts to sabotage China-Russia relations.

Zhao said that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, bilateral relations between China and Russia have withstood the test of the changing international landscape, setting an example of a new type of major-country relationship.

"The two countries have firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, and the mutual political trust and strategic cooperation between the two has been continuously consolidated and enhanced," said the spokesperson.

In the first five months of this year, the bilateral economic and trade volume surged by 23.6 percent, injecting strong impetus and confidence into the world economy, which is struggling to recover.

"Together, we have resisted political viruses, safeguarded the outcome of the victory of World War II and international equity and justice, and firmly defended genuine multilateralism and international equity and justice. Together, we have become an important force for stability in a turbulent world," Zhao said.

"It is fair to say that the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era is all-dimensional and all-weather. Sky is the limit for down-to-earth China-Russia cooperation, and we are full of confidence in the development of bilateral relations," Zhao added.

He said that in one month's time, the two sides would mark the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between China and Russia, which is of special significance to bilateral relations.

"With this as the focus, the two sides will fully implement the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, revisit the original aspiration of signing the treaty for enduring friendship and win-win cooperation, advance China-Russia cooperation at a higher starting point, in a broader scope and at a deeper level, and inject impetus into global strategic stability and world economic recovery.

As a Chinese proverb says, "true gold fears no fire," said Zhao, adding that "we have to tell those who try every means to drive a wedge between China and Russia that any attempt to undermine China-Russia relations is doomed to fail."

"We hope they will not go further down the path of zero-sum game and political confrontation of blocs, but return to the right path of building a community with a shared future for mankind and play a constructive role in safeguarding world peace, stability and development," said Zhao.

