China opposes foreign interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 15:04, June 11, 2021

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China opposes foreign interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday in phone talks with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

Wang made the remarks after being briefed by Mekonnen on the domestic situation in Ethiopia.

Noting that China and Ethiopia are old and good friends, Wang said the two sides are each other's comprehensive strategic cooperative partners and have a good tradition of supporting each other.

China firmly supports Ethiopia in defending national peace and stability, actively exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and overcoming the pandemic so as to resume economic and social development, Wang said.

Ethiopia's domestic issues should be resolved primarily through the efforts of the Ethiopian government, Wang said, adding that the international community should provide support while fully respecting Ethiopia's will, and should not impose unilateral sanctions on the country.

Wang said China is willing to provide assistance to alleviate humanitarian difficulties in Tigray, and has dispatched the first batch of food aid.

On the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Wang said the unilization of cross-border water resources has always been sensitive and complex, and dialogue and consultation are the optimal way to resolve the issue.

China sincerely hopes that Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will find a mutually beneficial and win-win solution through negotiations, he added.

Mekonnen, for his part, expressed gratitude to China for its precious support and sincere help in Ethiopia's anti-pandemic fight, and appreciated China's adherence to the non-interference policy.

He also expressed willingness to maintain close exchange and coordination with China on international affairs, jointly defend the legitimate rights and interests of the two sides as well as the developing countries at large, and safeguard international fairness and justice.

Mekonnen said he hopes to further strengthen friendly cooperation with China in various fields and continuously promote the deepening of Africa-China relations, so as to achieve common development and prosperity.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)