Ethiopia's electoral board sets new date for general elections

May 21, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The National Electoral Board (NEBE) of Ethiopia announced on Thursday it has set June 21 as new date for general elections.

Solyana Shimelis, NEBE spokeswoman, said the new electoral timetable was set taking into account the need to finish and transport printing ballots to electoral constituencies across Ethiopia.

Ethiopia had previously slated June 5 as a tentative schedule to hold sixth general elections.

Shimeles said in addition to parliamentary and regional council elections, a referendum to create a possible 11th regional state will be held on June 21.

Shimelis admitted some electoral constituencies might not conduct polls on June 21, primarily due to security issues.

However, she said the NEBE plans to conduct polls on delayed electoral constituencies and announce poll results before the formation of a new government.

More than 31.7 million Ethiopians including more than 1.2 million prospective voters in Ethiopia's capital city, Addis Ababa, have registered to participate in the upcoming sixth general elections.

