Xi eyes unwavering development of China-Russia partnership

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is ready to work with Russia to unswervingly develop the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between the two countries, realize their respective development and revitalization, and make greater contributions to building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during which the two heads of state exchanged new year greetings and wished the people in both countries a happy new year.

Noting that 2020 is an extraordinary year for China, Russia and the world at large, Xi pointed out that as the COVID-19 pandemic has posed an unprecedented challenge to the life and safety of humanity and dealt a heavy blow to the world economy, the world is entering a period of turbulence and transformation.

True gold can stand the test of fire, and the difficult period has given more prominence to the unique strength and great value of the China-Russia relationship, he added.

The two sides, Xi noted, have supported each other in overcoming the current challenges, and continued to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, which has demonstrated their high-level mutual trust and friendship.

He added that the two countries have actively taken the lead in international cooperation against COVID-19, smoothly promoted coordination between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, and jointly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations.

They have also played an important leading role within such multilateral frameworks as the Group of 20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, and become the mainstay in safeguarding international fairness and justice and practicing multilateralism, Xi said.

He stressed that the idea of ever-lasting friendship and the principle of a new type of international relations established in the China-Russia Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation represent a great innovation in the history of international relations, and their strong vitality and exemplary influence will continue to show up in the current international situation.

As the next year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the treaty, Xi suggested the two sides take the anniversary as an opportunity to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in a larger scope.

China, he said, is actively fostering a new development paradigm and promoting reform and opening-up at a higher starting point, which will provide broader development opportunities for China-Russia cooperation.

The two sides should better synergize their development strategies and strengthen new forms and new drivers of cooperation, Xi said, urging them to carry forward the China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation program, and push for all-round exchanges and cooperation between their scientific and technological communities and industrial sectors, so as to better boost the high-quality economic development of both countries.

Xi stressed that China-Russia ties boast strong endogenous power and independent value, which will not be affected by changes in the international arena or by any other factors.

By strengthening strategic cooperation, China and Russia can effectively resist any attempt to suppress and divide the two countries, and meanwhile forge a solid shield to safeguard international fairness and justice, Xi said.

For his part, Putin said that Russia-China relations have been developing steadily this year despite the impact of COVID-19, with the two sides supporting each other in the fight against the pandemic, and their cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, energy, and science and technology continuously moving forward.

As the two countries are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, that will set an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations, he added.

Russia is unswervingly committed to pushing for high-level development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between the two countries, he said, adding that he is willing to work with Xi to continuously provide strategic leadership and ensure further development of bilateral ties in the new year.

Russia, he said, stands ready to join hands with China to continuously support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, deepen strategic coordination and cooperation in international affairs, and contribute to global strategic stability.

The two heads of state also agreed to continue to maintain regular communication in various ways.