We Are China

Pharmaceutical production lines in Tianjin run at full capacity

Xinhua) 11:03, December 26, 2022

A worker works at a pharmaceutical company in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Pharmaceutical production lines in Tianjin are running at full capacity, increasing the market supply of medicine for COVID-19 symptoms.

Workers pack medicine at a pharmaceutical company in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A worker transfers medicine at a pharmaceutical company in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A worker works at a pharmaceutical company in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)