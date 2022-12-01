Languages

Thursday, December 01, 2022

China builds world's largest onshore film-type LNG storage tanks

(CGTN) 16:55, December 01, 2022

 

Construction of two onshore film-type liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks, China's first and the world's largest ones, have been finished in Nangang in Tianjin, China National Petroleum Corporation said on Tuesday.

