People give away fever-reducing medicine for free

(People's Daily App) 16:41, December 22, 2022

This resident in Shandong Province packed his spare cold medicine and left it at the front door for people in need. Residents from many cities have shared medicine with friends, relatives or strangers in need to buffer temporary medicine shortages caused by COVID-19 infections.

