Pharmaceutical companies in China work at full capacity to increase medicine supply

Xinhua) 08:36, December 20, 2022

A staff member works at a warehouse of a pharmaceutical company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Many pharmaceutical companies in China are working at full capacity to increase the medicine supply as the country continues to optimize COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures.

A staff member works at a packaging workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Staff members work at a packaging workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Staff members pack medicines at a pharmaceutical company in central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Staff members pack medicines at a pharmaceutical company in central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Staff members pack medicines at a pharmaceutical company in central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

