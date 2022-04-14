China donates batch of medicines, equipment to South Sudan

Xinhua) 08:45, April 14, 2022

JUBA, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China through its ninth batch of medical team in South Sudan on Wednesday donated medicines and equipment to the African country's main referral hospital.

Yolanda Awel, South Sudan's minister of health who received the new batch of medical assortments in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, hailed the mutual bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"I applaud the mutual relationship that the government of South Sudan has with the government of China. This cooperation will go a long way since we have numerous (health) projects coming up," Awel said during the handing over ceremony.

"As we receive this batch of medicines and equipment, we need to adhere to medical guidelines, best practices and management," she added.

Awel noted that the latest donation will ease pressure on the Chinese-built Juba Teaching Hospital, and also provide essential health services to the population in the capital.

Anthony Lupai, director general of Juba Teaching Hospital, said that successive teams of Chinese doctors, nurses and technicians have hugely supported the health sector of the country since 2013.

"We have been here witnessing the kindness of the Chinese medical team. Every year they send a group in all departments helping us, they are here because of their solidarity with the people of South Sudan," said Lupai.

He disclosed that Chinese medics do not only treat locals but also help in other aspects such as training South Sudanese health workers.

"I have been on the ground, I have witnessed the numerous things that they have been bringing to Juba Teaching Hospital," Lupai added.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, congratulated the Chinese medical team for their dedicated and selfless service to the people of South Sudan.

"I am here to congratulate the ninth batch of the Chinese medical team for their excellent performance in Juba Teaching Hospital. They have been conducting daily health services to the local patients, and they have also hosted training programs for the health care students," said Hua.

Hua added that recently a technical team sent from China had also completed an on-site survey and assessment of the China-aided Project of Phase II of Expansion and Modernization of Juba Teaching Hospital in South Sudan.

"We are committed to advancing our very strong cooperation in the health sector, and we are going to promote the existing cooperation between Chinese hospitals and South Sudanese hospitals, especially the Juba teaching hospital," said Hua.

