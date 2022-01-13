Chinese-built Air Traffic Management System project near completion in South Sudan

Xinhua) 08:28, January 13, 2022

JUBA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan is revamping its necessary aviation infrastructure across the country in order to fully manage and control its airspace thanks to the contractor, China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited, who is about to complete the construction of the country's Air Traffic Management System (ATMS) project.

Athuai Deng Akok, a local employee working with CHEC) Limited, said that upon completion of the project, Juba will be able to manage domestic and international civil aviation aircraft for the first time.

Deng said the ATMS project that commenced in June 2020 is a cooperation project between the South Sudan and Chinese government that includes training of South Sudanese technicians to prepare them for management of the air space by 2023.

"In the initial stage of operation, Chinese and South Sudanese personnel will work together, and Chinese personnel will provide on-job training for South Sudanese employees during the process," Deng told Xinhua in Juba on Tuesday.

The project also consists of the construction of Juba ATMS center, new Air Traffic control tower and operation building, surveillance system, navigation system, communication system and the civil engineering and supporting facilities required by the equipment such as meteorological facilities, calibration flight test and personnel training.

"All types of equipment are consistent with the civil aviation management equipment of all countries in the world. The goal of interconnection with all countries will be achieved after completion," Deng said.

Wu Ge, the CHEC chief engineer of ATMS project, said that they have managed to complete half of the work despite pandemic-related hitches.

"Every part of the project has been progressing steadily and around half of the work has been completed. The concrete structure of the Juba ATMS center was completed last year," said Wu. The ATMS equipment was being manufactured and will be shipped to South Sudan later this year.

Wu added that the ATMS project will also boost non-oil revenue collection, in addition to contributing to the economic and social development of the world's youngest country.

Xie Naisi, the marketing officer of CHEC in South Sudan, said they have been involved in social responsibility activities that have seen them support local communities. He revealed the donation of some 20,000 sandbags and three water pumps to Panyagor community for flood prevention and five tons of rice including three tons of cornmeal.

Xie added that they also drilled two wells in Wau communities.

"We will keep on making contributions to better the lives of local people," he said.

