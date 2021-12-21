China provides Christmas gifts to South Sudanese orphans

JUBA, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in South Sudan, the ninth batch of the Chinese medical team, and the Overseas Chinese Association in South Sudan on Monday donated Christmas gifts to children living in the Juba Orphanage Center.

Angelo Kenyi Samuel, Director of the Juba Orphanage Center which is home to 67 orphaned children, appreciated China for delivering essential food, medicines, and clothing to the needy children ahead of the festive season.

Kenyi also thanked the ninth batch of the Chinese medical team for treating South Sudanese at the main referral Juba Teaching Hospital since their arrival in the country in September this year.

"We have a lot of challenges like feeding these children and also education, when I talk about this they need school fees, uniforms, exercise books, pens, and the school bags. The third issue is medication. We do not have a budget for drugs," said Kenyi in Juba during the handover ceremony.

Kenyi also appealed for support to construct a pre-primary school for these children to prevent them from moving long distances out of the orphanage. "We are appealing that if this school can be built, they will be studying within the orphanage," he said.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan said that Chinese people have a special bond built over the past years with the Juba Orphanage Center.

"Consecutive Chinese medical teams have been staying with Juba Orphanage Center for the past years providing free consultancy and treatment for the children at this center, so the Chinese have a lot of connection with Juba Orphanage Center. Many Chinese people, including the Chinese medical team, have been supporting the operation of the Juba orphanage center," said Hua.

The Overseas Chinese Association in South Sudan also donated some of the food and other products during the ceremony.

Hua appreciated the efforts made by the management of the orphanage in keeping the children amid challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also noted that positive progress so far on the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace deal has created a conducive environment for children to live in.

"With the progress of the peace process in South Sudan, at least now we can enjoy a comparatively peaceful environment which is essential for the growth of young children and the young generation," said Hua, adding that the Chinese embassy will continue to support the development of health and education sectors in South Sudan.

