Belgrade-Tianjin flight officially opens

Xinhua) 09:37, December 11, 2022

Airport staff members and crew members of flight JU702 pose for a group photo at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 10, 2022. The flight carrying about 170 passengers landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Saturday, marking the official opening of the direct flight between Serbia's Belgrade and north China's Tianjin city.

Flights operated by Serbia's national carrier Air Serbia, will run once a week. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Flight JU702 lands at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 10, 2022. The flight carrying about 170 passengers landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Saturday, marking the official opening of the direct flight between Serbia's Belgrade and north China's Tianjin city.

Flights operated by Serbia's national carrier Air Serbia, will run once a week. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A passenger exits the flight JU702 at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 10, 2022. The flight carrying about 170 passengers landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Saturday, marking the official opening of the direct flight between Serbia's Belgrade and north China's Tianjin city.

Flights operated by Serbia's national carrier Air Serbia, will run once a week. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Flight JU702 decorated with the portrait of Nikola Tesla taxis after landing at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 10, 2022. The flight carrying about 170 passengers landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Saturday, marking the official opening of the direct flight between Serbia's Belgrade and north China's Tianjin city.

Flights operated by Serbia's national carrier Air Serbia, will run once a week. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Flight JU702 decorated with the portrait of Nikola Tesla taxis after landing at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 10, 2022. The flight carrying about 170 passengers landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Saturday, marking the official opening of the direct flight between Serbia's Belgrade and north China's Tianjin city.

Flights operated by Serbia's national carrier Air Serbia, will run once a week. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Flight JU702 prepares for landing at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 10, 2022. The flight carrying about 170 passengers landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Saturday, marking the official opening of the direct flight between Serbia's Belgrade and north China's Tianjin city.

Flights operated by Serbia's national carrier Air Serbia, will run once a week. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Flight JU702 prepares for landing at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 10, 2022. The flight carrying about 170 passengers landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Saturday, marking the official opening of the direct flight between Serbia's Belgrade and north China's Tianjin city.

Flights operated by Serbia's national carrier Air Serbia, will run once a week. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

An airport staff member presents flower bouquets to crew members of flight JU702 at Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 10, 2022. The flight carrying about 170 passengers landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Saturday, marking the official opening of the direct flight between Serbia's Belgrade and north China's Tianjin city.

Flights operated by Serbia's national carrier Air Serbia, will run once a week. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)