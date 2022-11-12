China's economic security inspiration for world: Zambian expert
LUSAKA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's economic security is an admirable achievement and a source of inspiration for the whole world, a Zambian peace and development expert said on Friday.
Dr. Rosemary Chilufya, a lecturer and research fellow at Copperbelt University's Dag Hammarskjold Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies asserted that China has a lot to offer the world in terms of lessons on achieving economic growth.
"China's economic security is on point. Its economic orientation is quite strong. Wherever you go in the world you will find something that is made in China," Chilufya said in an interview.
"We need to learn and understand how China has managed to score tremendous successes in the area of economic growth and security and the only way to do so is to focus on positive developments," Chilufya said.
She further called for the strengthening of trade relations among nations stating that interdependence is key to economic growth, stability and prosperity.
"No single country in the world has all the resources it needs to develop economically. That is why we need to encourage and strengthen international trade relations and cooperation," she said.
