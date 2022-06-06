Interview: Global Security Initiative offers long-needed global mindset to bring peace to world -- expert

Xinhua) June 06, 2022

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The Global Security Initiative (GSI) proposed by China offers a long-needed global mindset that will bring peace to the world, a Turkish international relations academic said.

The world needs such kind of global ideas in which no states and people would be excluded, Suha Atature, head of the International Relations Department at Istanbul Gedik University, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"If we have this responsibility (as proposed by the GSI), the world will be a much more peaceful place in the future. Otherwise, we will never get rid of wars," Atature pointed out.

The idea has learned lessons from history and deems that the Cold War mentality should be abandoned and unilateral sanctions be avoided, Atature said. "That is what the Global Security Initiative defends" and it is against any kind of hegemony.

According to Atature, the world needs to embrace this global governance philosophy that emphasizes extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, promotes the common values of humanities and advocates exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

The expert said that the GSI and the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), both based on a win-win concept for all the participating countries, would bring the world to a better future, making it a more secure place for all the people.

For Atature, both the GSI and BRI will bring huge benefits for world nations as they are concerned about the development of every country and their economies, including the improvement of their infrastructure, as well as their cultural and social growth in a peaceful environment.

"The GSI and BRI are two very important projects," and the world needs such "global ideas, global mentalities, and global mindset projects" that bring peace more than ever, he said.

To better understand China's initiatives, Gedik University has recently introduced three years of Chinese language training for its international relations students.

The university has also signed several protocols with some universities in China, hoping to strengthen ties with them through much more effective activities.

