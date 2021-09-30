Chinese expert in radar technology honored

September 30, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Liu Yongtan, a radar and signal processing expert, was bestowed with the honorary title of "Role Model of the Times" in recognition of his contributions to the development of radar technology used at sea.

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee announced the decision to confer the title in Beijing Wednesday.

Born in east China's Jiangsu Province in 1936, Liu is a Party member and an academician at both the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering. He has dedicated his work to researching long-range early-warning technology at sea and the development of related devices.

He has led his team in successfully building a new type of radar, capable of all-weather and long-distance detection at sea, the first of its kind of the country, said an official statement.

Liu is an outstanding role model for scientists, educators, and Party members, the statement said.

