Chinese nationals start offering free Mandarin lessons in Zambian town

MPONGWE, Zambia, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese nationalities dealing in agro-business in Zambia's Mpongwe district in the Copperbelt province have embarked on an ambitious program to teach and educate local farmers Chinese language and culture for free.

"We just want to share our language with local farmers here, for better communication and national development," said Li Wang, who started with project with Dong Fan and Fu Shou.

Li said once language is shared there would be no misunderstandings between the Chinese and the local farmers as while as other people within the district of Mpongwe, especially when it comes to doing business.

"We want to share whatever we have with local people including our mandarin language and culture," said Li who is an agriculture entrepreneur.

Li said apart from farmers they were also targeting marketeers in their Chinese mandarin language training project.

"This project is free, we are not asking people to pay for this," Li said.

Albert Mpundu, one of Mandarin learners who is a small scale farmer in Mpongwe, said he was happy to learn Chinese language, saying that would make it easier for him to do business with Chinese people.

"Chinese mandarin is interesting, we just need to learn it if we are to do business perfectly with Chinese people, as this will ease our communication challenges," said Mpundu.

Mpundu appreciated efforts by the three Chinese nationalities to sacrifice their time and efforts and teach the Chinese language and culture to the local farmers of Mpongwe.

Beatrice Bulaya, another learner of Chinese language, said the efforts by the three Chinese should be commended.

"This is a very commendable job, we just need more literature in Chinese, so that we can read, write and speak Chinese proficiently," Bulaya said.

"This is also going to add economic value to our society, and result in Chinese investment flow in the district mainly dependent on agriculture industry," she said.