Zambian organization using Chinese Kungfu to impart good morals in young people

Xinhua) 14:38, June 17, 2021

LUSAKA, June 16 (Xinhua) -- After undergoing a one-year training in Kungfu in China, Knowledge Chuma, 28, decided not to "sit on the skills" learned but to come up with a venture to train more young people in the Chinese sports for his country.

Chuma, now the founder and president of the Zambia Wushu Kungfu Federation which he formed in 2018, was one of the four Zambian young people who were sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Zambia for a one-year training program in Kungfu at the Shaolin Temple in the city of Dengfeng, central China's Henan Province, in 2016.

Before that, Chuma joined a Kungfu club started by a Chinese national in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, in 2013.

He said he decided to start Kungfu training in order to keep fit and for self-defense and his idea is to popularize the sport in the country.

"I decided to form this organization because I wanted to share my experience with young people here. I did not want to keep what I learned in China to myself. I want them to learn Chinese Kungfu and the benefits that come from the sport," he said in an interview.

Chuma is incorporating the Kungfu training by also sensitizing the young people on the dangers of engaging in risky behaviors such as drug and alcohol abuses, gender-based violence and illicit sex.

"Our mission is to empower youth to affect positive change in their communities and assist them to be innovative and integrative leaders in both their local and other communities," he said.

Currently, about 150 boys and girls are being imparted with not only Kungfu skills but also in how to be responsible citizens.

The organization is keeping the young people busy, a situation that makes them not to engage in bad activities.

So far, the organization is running three clubs in the Zambian capital although plans are underway to expand to other parts of the country.

"Our goal is to popularize this sport to all corners of the country but we are currently being constrained by lack of finances," he said.

And the impact of the program is being appreciated by both the communities and the young people who are being trained.

Chuma said some of the parents have come forward to appreciate the work the organization is doing, which has left a positive impact on their children.

Ruth Mwila, a 15-year-old girl who joined the organization in 2020, is grateful that she started training in Kungfu which has helped her not only physically but morally as well.

"I came here because I did not want to engage in bad things. Most young girls are falling pregnant very early because they are idle and are not keeping themselves busy in activities such as sports," she said.

She said attending the training sessions has helped her to be disciplined and have self-respect.

Bernard Mwape, a 16-year-old boy, says he started attending the Kungfu training in 2018.

According to him, the sessions have helped him not only to have self-defense but to be disciplined and to respect other people.

He advised other young people idling in compounds to start attending Kungfu sessions because there are main benefits.

Bruce Musonda, a 20-year-old boy who joined the club in 2018, says he does not regret starting attending the Kungfu sessions.

"There are a lot of things that we are learning here apart from Kungfu. Kungfu is about discipline and this is helping us to have self-control," he said.

