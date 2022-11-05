We Are China

CSL match: Cangzhou Mighty Lions vs. Guangzhou

Xinhua) 09:40, November 05, 2022

Oscar Maritu of Cangzhou Mighty Lions shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Guangzhou in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Oscar Maritu (1st R) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions vies with Zhao Wenzhe (2nd R) of Guangzhou during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Oscar Maritu (4th R) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions celebrates scoring with his teammate Piao Shihao (2nd R) during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Guangzhou in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Yang Yun (Top) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions vies for a header during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Guangzhou in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Deabeas Owusu (L) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions fouls Zhang Chenglin of Guangzhou during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)