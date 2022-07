We Are China

CSL match: Wuhan Changjiang vs. Guangzhou

Xinhua) 14:38, July 05, 2022

Felicio Forbes (3rd L) of Wuhan Changjiang celebrates scoring during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Wuhan Changjiang and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Jiang Guangtai (L) of Guangzhou vies with Felicio Forbes of Wuhan Changjiang during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Wuhan Changjiang and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Felicio Forbes (R) of Wuhan Changjiang competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Wuhan Changjiang and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Asmir Kajevic (R) of Wuhan Changjiang vies with Yang Liyu of Guangzhou during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Wuhan Changjiang and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wei Shihao (L) of Guangzhou passes the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Wuhan Changjiang and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Liu Yun (L) of Wuhan Changjiang vies with Fan Hengbo of Guangzhou during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Wuhan Changjiang and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Felicio Forbes (front) of Wuhan Changjiang shoots to score during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Wuhan Changjiang and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

