Tianjin beats 10-man Wuhan, Yatai edges Shenhua in CSL

Xinhua) 09:46, May 18, 2021

SUZHOU, China, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Tianjin Jinmen Tigers claimed their first win over Wuhan FC 2-1 in the Chinese Super League here on Monday, while Changchun Yatai edged Shanghai Shenhua 1-0.

Wuhan defender Stephane M'Bia got a straight red card in the opening minutes for a foul on Ba Dun.

Tianjin opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when Yang Zihao headed home Qian Yumiao's cross.

Wuhan equalized on 48 minutes through Zhao Honglue's curling shot.

However, Jules Iloki converted a penalty for Tianjin in the 68th minute after Ye Chongqiu handed the ball in the box.

Both sides, Yatai and Shenhua, were struggling to find their rhythm. In the 82nd minute, Yatai's Wang Peng lashed home a shot as Shenhua scrambled to clear attempts.

The league is going into a one-month break. Guangzhou FC will next face Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic on June 21 while Henan Songshan Longmen meets Qingdao FC.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)