CSL Roundup: Shandong beats Guangzhou City, Changchun holds Dalian

Xinhua) 08:29, June 13, 2022

Marouane Fellaini (Front) of Shandong Taishan goes for a header during his side's 1-0 win against Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Guangzhou City remains winless in the Chinese Super League season after losing to defending champions Shandong Taishan, while newly-promoted Wuhan Three Towns sits second in the table after a draw with Shanghai Shenhua.

HAIKOU, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Reigning champions Shandong Taishan defeated Guangzhou City 1-0, while Changchun Yatai held Dalian Pro 1-1 in the 2022 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Sunday.

Shandong broke the deadlock in the second half when midfielder Marouane Fellaini came off the bench to score a towering header in the 72nd minute after collecting a pass from Liu Binbin.

"He has proved himself both in the Premier League and CSL. He is on another level," Guangzhou coach Jean-Paul Van Gastel said on Fellaini after his side's third loss in a row.

Shang Yin (2nd R) of Dalian Pro opens the scoring during his side's 1-1 draw against Changchun Yatai in Haikou, June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Also on Sunday, Shang Yin's low drive opened the scoring for Dalian in the ninth minute. However, Changchun hauled themselves level nine minutes after half-time, as Brazilian forward Erik Lima beat the offside trap and slotted home.

"We controlled the rhythm in the second half, but we did have a slow start," said Changchun head coach Chen Yang. "It's a long season and I hope we can learn from these lessons."

Elsewhere, Bi Jinhao outjumped two defenders to score a header in the 93rd minute to help Shanghai Shenhua to a 1-1 draw against Wuhan Three Towns, while Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Chengdu Rongcheng played out a goalless draw.

