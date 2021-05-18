CSL: Tianjin vs. Wuhan

Xinhua) May 18, 2021

Zhou Tong (front, C) of Tianjin vies for the ball during a 2021 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Tianjin and Wuhan in Jiangyin, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

