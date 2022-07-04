We Are China

CSL roundup: Beijing beats Tianjin, Junior salvages draw for Changchun

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Guo'an beat Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 2-1 to snap the latter's three-game winning streak, while Brazil's Junior helped Changchun Yatai draw with Dalian Pro 2-2 in the 2022 Chinese Super League (CSL) on Sunday.

Guo'an broke the deadlock against Tianjin when Samir Memisevic headed home Jiang Xiangyou's cross in the 49th minute.

Guo'an looked increasingly comfortable but had to wait until the 69th minute to double its lead, when Memisevic timed his run perfectly to head home a free kick from Nebijan Muhmet.

Tianjin pulled one back with Su Yuanjie's strike on 77 minutes.

For Dalian, Shang Yin's goal moved his side ahead in the 25th minute, before Changchun's Jores Okore equalized on 66 minutes.

Dalian went ahead again four minutes later, when Wu Wei took a curling shot to beat Changchun goalkeeper Wu Yake. But Changchun refused to concede and Junior smashed a free kick in the 86th minute.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Meizhou Hakka won over Shenzhen FC 1-0, Shandong Taishan overcame Guangzhou City 2-0, Wuhan Three Towns beat Shanghai Shenhua 4-2, and Henan Songshan Longmen beat Zhejiang FC 1-0.

Monday's games see Shanghai Port take on Hebei FC, Guangzhou FC play Wuhan Yangtze River, and Chengdu Rongcheng face Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

