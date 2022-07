We Are China

CSL match: Shandong Taishan vs. Changchun Yatai

Xinhua) 14:04, July 07, 2022

Erik (2nd L) of Changchun Yatai competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Shandong Taishan in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Marouane Fellaini (L) of Shandong Taishan competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Changchun Yatai in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Erik (L) of Changchun Yatai competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Shandong Taishan in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Junior Negrao of Changchun Yatai celebrates his goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Shandong Taishan in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Crysan of Shandong Taishan celebrates his goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Changchun Yatai in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Crysan (3rd L) of Shandong Taishan receives a yellow card during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Changchun Yatai in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Junior Negrao (L) of Changchun Yatai celebrates his goal with teammates during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Shandong Taishan in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)